'Twelfth Night' Wraps Up 'Art On Film' Series At Wadsworth Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum’s “Art on Film” series ends with a screening of “Twelfth Night” on March 22 and 23.

The Royal Shakespeare Company recorded this 2018 production of Shakespeare’s comedy about twins separated during a shipwreck.

It will be shown Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 2 p.m. The Friday screening is preceded by a gallery tour at 1:15 p.m.

Also being shown is the second film in the “Gorey’s Worlds” series. The 2009 animated film “Coraline” tells the story of an imaginative girl with a troubled home life. The screening, on March 24 at 2 p.m., is preceded by a family-friendly tour of the exhibit “Gorey’s Worlds.”

Admission to Atheneum films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. Admission to “Coraline” is free for children. thewadsworth.org.