Irish Doc 'The Peacemaker' At Wadsworth Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum’s “Monsters & Myths” exhibit is a show of surrealist art inspired by the hardships of war. The film series running in conjunction with that exhibit focuses on war, fear and unease. But this week’s film focuses on peace.

“The Peacemaker” follows the career of Padraig O’Malley, a Dublin-born professor at UMass Boston who spent decades brokering peace in Northern Ireland, South Africa and Iraq and monitoring elections in South Africa, Mozambique and the Philippines.

James Demo’s film will be shown Oct. 28 at 2 pm. Demo will do a Skype Q&A with the audience after the screening. Admission is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. The Aetna Theater is at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance to the Hartford museum. thewadsworth.org.

