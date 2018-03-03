'White Sun,' 'Life And Nothing More' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Two movies showing at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art shine a light on the pressures of family responsibility.

“White Sun” tells the story of a Nepalese clan that must bury its patriarch, but family squabbling about politics and tradition threaten to derail the funeral.

Deepak Rauniyar’s film, in Nepali with subtitles, will be shown Thursday, March 8, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, March 10 and 11, at 2 p.m.

Aquí y Allí Films "Life & Nothing More" is about a young man trying to find his place in the world "Life & Nothing More" is about a young man trying to find his place in the world (Aquí y Allí Films)

On Wednesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., the film is “Life & Nothing More.” Antonio Méndez Esparza’s drama tells the story of a young African-American man who is trying to find his place in the world while dealing with increased family responsibilities and conflict with his parents. That film will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m. Admission to Atheneum films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.