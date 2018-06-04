'Rock The Kasbah' Event At Wadsworth Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s new exhibit focuses on the international travels of Hudson River School painter Frederic Church. An “Art After Dark” event on Thursday, June 7, celebrates Church’s travels to the Middle East.

The “Rock the Kasbah” event, which begins at 5 p.m., will include belly-dancing demonstrations and lessons; live music by Layaali Arabic Music Ensemble; exhibit tours with curator Erin Monroe at 6 p.m. and with a docent at 7 p.m.; a kids’ art activity; a bazaar with vendors selling Middle Eastern-inspired wares; and a screening of the movie “Caramel” at 8 p.m. The romantic comedy tells the story of five Lebanese women living in Beirut.

Admission for the entire evening is $10, $5 members. thewadsworth.org.