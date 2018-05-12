Four Films, Wine Dinner Part of Wadsworth's Italian Film Festival Weekend

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s annual Italian Film Weekend screens four films from May 18 to 20.

The weekend kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with “Made in Italy,” a 2018 comic drama about a man about to give up his dreams. An opening reception begins at 5 p.m. At 7:50 p.m., “Call Me By Your Name,” a 2017 LGBT coming-of-age movie about a teen in love with his father’s assistant, is shown. It won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay by James Ivory.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., the movie is “The Last Prosecco,” a 2017 comic mystery about the death of a winemaker. An Italian wine dinner in the museum café, with food by Mill Restaurant Group, follows the movie.

“Hotel Gagarin,” a 2017 comedy about an Italian film crew stranded in Armenia, is shown Sunday at 2 p.m. A tour of the museum’s Italian works of art begins at 1:15 p.m.

The festival is sponsored by the Italian-American service organization UNICO. Admission to each film is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. Admission to the wine dinner and movie is $65, $60 members. thewadsworth.org.