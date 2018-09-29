Screening, Game Of 'Clue,' Live Music Part Of Art After Dark Party At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art wants the public to get a “Clue.”

On Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Hartford art museum hosts its monthly Art After Dark party. This month’s theme is “What’s On Your Dinner Table?” and is being held in conjunction with the exhibit “Bouke de Vries / MATRIX 180 / War and Pieces,” which opens that night.

A treasure hunt themed on the game of “Clue” will be played in the galleries, and music will be provided by the Sarah Rose jazz duo with Joe Carter. Free snacks will be available, and there is a cash bar. The 1985 movie “Clue” will be shown at 8 p.m. The comic mystery, starring Madeleine Kahn, Tim Curry and Eileen Brennan, is an adaptation of the board game, which challenges a roomful of people to solve a murder. A piece of fun, related trivia: Tim Curry’s character is a “Mr. Wadsworth.”

Admission to Art After Dark is $10, $5 members, and includes the film. Admission to just the film is $10, $9 seniors, $7 members. The museum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.

