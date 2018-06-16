'Back To Burgundy' At Wadsworth Atheneum's 'Food And Film' Series

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will continue its periodic “Food and Film” series on Friday, June 22, with a French drama about a vineyard, followed by a French wine dinner.

“Back to Burgundy” tell the story of siblings who congregate at their family vineyard to figure out how to continue the business and keep it in the family. Cédric Klapisch’s drama will be shown at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Mill Restaurant Group will serve a dinner, which includes spinach salad; choice of Frenched breast of chicken or wild mushroom and asparagus risotto; and strawberry rhubarb crème brulee.

Admission to both the meal and the dinner is $65, $60 members. Admission to just the film is $9, $8 students and seniors, $7 members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.