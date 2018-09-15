'Today's Special' Film And A Meal At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art has three “Food and Film” events on its fall film schedule, starting with a screening of “Today’s Special.”

The 2009 comedy tells the story of a chef in New York who taps into his heritage by cooking Indian food.

The film, which is rated R, will be shown Saturday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. in the museum’s Untitled Bistro, which is owned by Mill Restaurant Group.

The menu is tamatar shorba, a spiced tomato soup; potato gnocchi with late summer pea puree; mustard seed-crusted salmon with vegetable fricassee and pickled mango beurre blanc; tandoori rack of lamb with green tomato chutney and carrot curry; coconut tapioca pudding; and passion fruit sorbet.

Advance reservations are required for those filmgoers who also want the dinner. Admission to both the film and dinner are $65, $60 for members. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com.

To just see the film, admission is $10, seniors and students $9, members $7.

The other “Food and Film” events are the Bradley Cooper drama “Burnt” on Oct. 13 and the documentary “Cuban Food Stories” on Nov. 17.

Recently, the Atheneum acquired a second address, to be used for the entrance at the side of the building where visitors enter to see films. This was done to eliminate confusion by people who had not been to Atheneum films before and did not know which door to enter. The Aetna Theater entrance is at 29 Atheneum Square North. thewadsworth.org.