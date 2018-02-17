Estonian Thriller 'The Fencer' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s “Consequences” film series, which features characters that must endure the aftereffects of their actions, continues this week with “The Fencer.”

Klaus Härö’s historical drama, based on the life of Endel Nelis (1925-1993), tells the story of a fencer who must flee his native Estonia because he is fleeing from the Russian secret police. Later, he is forced to return and must face a difficult decision: Should he prioritize his professional obligations or his personal safety?

The film will be shown Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 2 p.m. at the museum at 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission to Atheneum films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. thewadsworth.org.