'Vanity Fair' Showing At Wadsworth Atheneum

Artists Bouke de Vries, who has an exhibit up now at Wadsworth Atheneum, was inspired in his work by the centerpieces seen in 18th-century European banquet tables. In honor of de Vries’ inspiration, the museum will show a drama set among the upper classes in England in the Victorian era.

“Vanity Fair,” based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, tells the story of Becky Sharp, a beautiful social climber who rubs women the wrong way, although many men help her achieve her ambitions. It stars Reese Witherspoon as Becky Sharp and Romola Garai as her more moral, poorer friend.

Mira Nair’s 2004 film will be shown Sunday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at the theater at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance of the museum. The screening will be preceded at 1:15 p.m. by a tour of the de Vries exhibit, led by Linda Roth, the museum’s curator of European decorative arts. Admission to the film and tour is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. thewadsworth.org.

More movies at smaller CT venues »