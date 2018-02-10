'Loving Vincent,' Van Gogh Tour, At Wadsworth Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum owns a Van Gogh self-portrait. On Feb. 17 and 18, the Hartford art museum will show a film about Van Gogh and conduct a tour focusing on the Van Gogh.

“Loving Vincent,” which is nominated for an Oscar for best feature-length documentary, tells the story of the legendary artist, using hand-painted animation in the style of Van Gogh. Showtime is 2 p.m. each day. The tour starts at 1:15 p.m. Admission to Atheneum films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. thewadsworth.org.