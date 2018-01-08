Classic Western 'Treasure Of The Sierra Madre' In Area Theaters

To the general public, the 1948 Humphrey Bogart Western “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” is most famous for one line of dialogue, spoken by a minor supporting character: “Badges? We ain't got no badges. We don't need no badges. I don't have to show you any stinking badges!”

But members of the film community revere the film. Steven Spielberg modeled Indiana Jones after Bogart’s character Dobbs. The film inspired Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood,” Sam Peckinpah’s “The Wild Bunch” and an episode in “Breaking Bad.” Other celebrities have called it one of their favorite movies: Stanley Kubrick, Robert Redford, Sam Raimi, Oliver Stone.

The legendary film tells the story of three men searching for gold in Tampico, Mexico. Their journey takes twists and turns they did not expect.

The film won Oscars for best director and screenplay for John Huston and best supporting actor for his father, Walter Huston, whose performance became the template for every other grizzled, toothless, loopy gold prospector in movies.

It will be shown Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 14 and 16, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Cinemark cinemas in Buckland Hills, Enfield, Milford and North Haven; Regal cinemas in Waterbury, Stonington and Branford; and AMC cinemas in Danbury and Lisbon. Prices vary by theater. Tickets: fathomevents.com.