LGBT Coming-Of-Age Film 'Torrey Pines' In New London

‘Torrey Pines” is many things. It’s a transgender-epiphany story. It’s a tale of dealing with parental mental illness. It’s an animated story created from hand-cut paper and puppets. And it’s a live musical event as well as a movie.

“Torrey Pines” tells the story of an episode in the childhood of Clyde Petersen, a trans musician and filmmaker. Petersen’s mother, who struggles with schizophrenia, takes her child on an unplanned cross-country road trip that may or may not be legal. During the trip, Petersen does a lot of soul-searching and realizes he is trans.

The movie, which is accompanied by a score performed live by Petersen’s band Your Heart Breaks, is shown on Friday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Evans Hall at Connecticut College in New London. Admission is $18, $16 seniors, $9 students. conncoll.edu.