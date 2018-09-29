Cinestudio Showing Japanese Mystery 'The Third Murder'

Cinestudio is shows a Japanese mystery about a man who may or may not be a serial killer. “The Third Murder” is about a man who is convicted of committing his third murder and is awaiting his sentence. As his lawyer looks more deeply into the crime, he finds he has a lot of unanswered questions.

“The Third Murder,” directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, will be shown Oct. 7 to 10 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Oct. 7, in the cinemas at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.

