'The Square' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford closes its 2018 winter-spring film program April 26 with a screening of a movie about an art museum.

“The Square” stars Elisabeth Moss in a story about a Swedish museum curator dealing with personal and professional dilemmas.

The satirical drama will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Before the screening, at 6 p.m. Patricia Hickson, the Atheneum’s curator of contemporary art, will give a talk, with film and theater curator Deborah Gaudet. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.