Classic Bad Movie 'The Room' In Area Theaters

Tommy Wiseau wanted to become a film legend, but when he did, it wasn’t what he had in mind. When “The Room” was released in 2003, the drama — written, directed, produced by and starring Wiseau — instantly became a crap classic, a movie so bad that fans went to see it again and again to glory in the awfulness of everything: the directing, writing and acting by Wiseau and his entire cast.

James Franco portrayed Wiseau last year in the off-beat tribute “The Disaster Artist.” Those who have seen the Franco film, but not the Wiseau film, need to brush up on their contemporary schlock history.

“The Room” — rebranded “Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ “ — will be shown on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester, Regal Brass Mill 12 in Waterbury, Cinemark North Haven, Branford 12, AMC Danbury 16 and Stonington 10.

The event will include screenings of Wiseau’s commercials, an inside look at a Hollywood screening of “The Room” and a trailer for “Best F(r)iends,” a follow-up film starring Wiseau and Greg Sestero, who also starred in “The Room.”

Admission varies by theater. Tickets: fathomevents.com.