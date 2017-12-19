Syrian Refugee Doc 'Miss Kiet's Children' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways in Hartford is showing a Dutch documentary about an extraordinary teacher who takes immigrant and refugee children under her wing.

“Miss Kiet’s Children” tells the story of Kiet Engels, who presides over a calm and reassuring classroom in a special school for children who have seen too much trauma. Most are from Syria and are having trouble adjusting to a peaceful environment. As the film progresses and the audience gets to know the children, it becomes clear that each one suffers from PTSD. They slowly assimiliate into Dutch culture, learning a new language and coping skills to adjust to the reality forced upon them.

In a review, Neil Young of The Hollywood Reporter wrote “Veteran duo Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster deliver a master class in nonfiction filmmaking.” Alan Scherstuhl of The Village Voice wrote “ ‘Miss Kiet’s Children’ invites us to regard something extraordinary: the moments when these kids start to feel confident in being themselves in the strange world they’ve been moved to.”

“Miss Kiet’s Children” opens Dec. 22 and will be shown at 7 p.m. through Dec. 28, at the theater at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford.

The arts venue also will open “The Departure” on Dec. 22. The Japanese-language documentary profiles a Buddhist monk and his beliefs on what humans owe each other. It will be shown at 5:05 p.m. through Dec. 28.

Admission to each film is $11, $8 seniors and students, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.