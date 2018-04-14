'The Sultan And The Saint' At Cinestudio

The man who would later become St. Francis of Assisi traveled to Egypt in 1219, in the midst of the Fourth Crusade, to try to convert the sultan to Christianity and end the war. It did not work. The encounter between the two men is the basis for the movie “The Sultan and the Saint.”

The movie will be shown in a one-time-only screening Sunday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St., on the campus of in Hartford. Alexander Kronemer’s film tells the story of the men’s meeting and their peaceful discussions of their different forms of faith. The screening is sponsored by the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut, Hartford Seminary and Unity Productions Foundation. Admission is $5, free with student ID. cinestudio.org.