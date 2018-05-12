Finalists In Civic Life Youth Film Challenge To Be Shown At Bushnell

The Civic Life Project’s third annual Youth Film Challenge, a national competition for student films on civic issues, presents this year’s finalists on May 22 at 6 p.m. at Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford.

The finalist films will be judged by Dan Rather, Bill Moyers, Keli Goff and Lynn Sherr. The event at the Bushnell will be hosted by Diane Smith and the winning films will be announced that night.

The competition’s co-founder, Dominique Lasseur, said “Today’s world is so complex and tumultuous. We need to incentivize our young people with tools to look beyond the surface of an issue, explore, accept, and respect different viewpoints — then decide where they stand.”

Awards will be given for best documentary ($2,000), best interview ($1,500) and public choice award ($500). To see the films before the Bushnell screening and to vote on which films will become finalists, visit youthfilmchallenge.com/2018-challenge/. Online voting closes May 20. Admission is free but registration is required. bushnell.org.