Documentary About Man Who Hikes Camino De Santiago With His At Real Art Ways

In 2014, Dane Johansen, an American cellist, walked Spain’s 500-mile Camino de Santiago with his cello on his back, and paused periodically to perform Bach concertos for his fellow pilgrims.

“Strangers on the Earth,” a documentary showing in a one-time-only screening at Real Art Ways, tells Johansen’s story and the stories of the people he met on his travels and their reasons for making the legendary trek.

It will be shown Sunday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. at the arts venue at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. A reception will follow the film. The screening is presented in conjunction with CONCORA’s Friends of Bach Committee. Admission is $11, $8 seniorsd and stuents, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.