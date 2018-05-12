East Hartford Teen Organizes Screening Of 'Step' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum holds many film screenings with stars or filmmakers present. On May 19, the museum is screening the documentary “Step,” and one of its stars, Blessin Giraldo, will be there. What’s different about this screening is its organizer: a 17-year-old student at Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy who wants the film to help girls like herself feel empowered to follow their dreams.

Jestina Gilbert saw “Step” last year when it was in limited release in theaters nationwide.

“I was watching it, crying. I thought, more girls need to see this. It would be very beneficial to their lives,” says Gilbert, who lives in East Hartford. “I didn’t appreciate all the opportunities I have until I saw these girls. I thought, wow, a lot of girls take for granted that there are other girls out there working as hard as we are but have other circumstances we may not have.”

“Step” tells the story of the members of the step-dancing team at the inner-city Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women who strive to win competitions and acceptance at their chosen colleges while dealing with family issues such as poverty and mental health. When she saw it, Gilbert could relate.

Courtesy Jestina Gilbert Jestina Gilbert is the 17-year-old organizer of a screening at Wadsworth Atheneum.

“It’s hard being a female, being an African-American female is harder as well, to stay focused and not get distracted by things going on around you, in the house and outside of the house,” Gilbert says.

After seeing the movie, Gilbert sent a message to Giraldo through Instagram and asked her if she would come to Hartford for a screening. Giraldo responded and they became friends.

A panel discussion after the screening will include Giraldo, Kingswood Oxford college adviser Jami Silver, social worker Candace Chester, Ethel Walker High School graduate Kayla Monroe, and Thea Montanez, who is chief of staff to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

When she was 9 years old, Gilbert founded an organization, I Shall Not Be Afraid, which mentors kids and helps families in need in a variety of ways.

“I want to be a servant to those around me. I want to give heart to those around me. If I don’t do it, who will?” Gilbert says. “I want to show them they don’t need to be afraid. They can feel empowered and continue to do what they need to do to stay on the right path.”

STEP will be shown May 19 at 1 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is free. thewadsworth.org.