Spanish-Language Films At University Of Saint Joseph

The Autorino Center at University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave. in West Hartford, will host a Spanish Language Film Festival, with three movies to be shown on consecutive Tuesdays. All will be shown at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

The first film is “Coco,” on Sept. 18. The 2017 Oscar-winning animated story is about a little boy who travels to the Land of the Dead. It is rated PG.

“Like Water for Chocolate” will be shown Sept. 25. The 1992 romantic drama is about a Mexican woman oppressed by her mother, who magically channels her emotions through the food she prepares. It is rated R.

The series closes Oct. 2 with “The Book of Life,” a 2014 animated adventure about a young man on a magical journey. It is rated PG.

RSVPs are recommended: http://autorino.usj.edu.