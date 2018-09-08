'The Sower' At Wadsworth Atheneum Profiles Women Isolated By War

Women in a French village isolated by war is the theme of “The Sower.” The movie tells the story of a French town in the Alps whose men are taken away during the republican uprising on 1851. After two years, the women in town make a pact: Any man who wanders across their path will become their shared husband, so they can all have children and save the future of the village.

The film is based on a fact-based book, written in 1919 by Violette Ailhaud, an octogenarian telling her own life story. The book was finally published in 2006. It will be shown Sunday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. In French with subtitles. Admission is $10, seniors and students $9, members $7. thewadsworth.org.