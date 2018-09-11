'Smokey And The Bandit' Re-Released To Honor Burt Reynolds

AMC and Cinemark theaters nationwide are re-releasing “Smokey and the Bandit,” the 1977 Burt Reynolds action comedy, from Sept. 12 to 20, to honor the movie star who died Sept. 6 at the age of 82.

The movie tells the story of Bandit, who is helping a friend to illegally transport a truckload of beer from Texas to Georgia. Bandit picks up a runaway bride (Sally Field), whose fiancée chases them, accompanied by his father, a sheriff (Jackie Gleason).

In Connecticut, AMC theaters showing the movie from Sept. 12 to 20 are AMC Plainville, 220 New Britain Ave., at 2 and 7:30 p.m. daily; and AMC Lisbon, 162 River Road, at 3 and 5:35 p.m. daily.

AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road, will show the film on Sept. 12 only at 2:05 and 7:40 p.m.

Admission to the AMC screenings is $5. amctheatres.com.

Cinemark theaters showing the movie, on Sept. 12 only at 7 p.m., are Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; and Cinemark Enfield, 90 Elm St. Admission to the Cinemark screenings is $11.75. cinemark.com.