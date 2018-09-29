Gun-Violence Drama 'Shot' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways presents a one-time-only screening of a drama about gun violence, followed by a discussion about firearms, on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

“Shot” stars Noah Wyle as a man who is shot when a teenager’s illegal gun goes off. The screening is being held in conjunction with #UNLOAD, a Connecticut arts initiative that focuses on gun ownership and violence, as well as For Freedoms, an organization that encourages arts and activism. Admission is $11, $8 students and seniors, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.orgRoadblock