New Season Of 'Science On Screen' At Real Art Ways

Science on Screen, the annual series of films with various science-related themes, starts March 27 and has four screenings through June at Real Art Ways, with the films accompanied by lectures by local experts in the fields.

Screenings will be at 7 p.m. at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. Here’s the lineup:

March 27: “Evolution of Organic,” a doc about agriculture. Jeff Cordulack, executive director of Northeast Organic Farming Association, will discuss organic farming.

April 17: “Fast, Cheap and Out of Control,” a 1997 doc about four eccentric hobbyists: a lion tamer, a topiary gardener, a mole-rat specialist and a robotics scientist. Kent D. Dunlap, a biology researcher at Trinity College, will discuss the scientific method and how it applies to everyday life.

May 14: “The Girl with All the Gifts,” a sci-fi starring Glenn Close about a fungal infection that creates a race of zombies. Clifton McPherson of Protein Sciences Corporation will discuss vaccines and immunizations.

June 5: “Chocolat,” the 2000 Juliette Binoche romantic drama about a chocolatier whose confections bring out hidden emotions. Mike J.F. Robinson, a neuroscience and psychology professor at Wesleyan University, will discuss how sugar effects the brain.

Admission is $11, $8 students and seniors, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.