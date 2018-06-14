Science On Screen Looks At Breast Cancer With 'Decoding Annie Parker,' Talk

The Science on Screen film-and-lecture series at Real Art Ways continues this week with a film about cancer. “Decoding Annie Parker” is a fact-based drama starring Samantha Morton as a woman who is diagnosed with breast cancer. Helen Hunt portrays a genetic researcher studying possible links between DNA and breast cancer.

The movie will be shown Monday, June 25, at 7 p.m.

Before the film, Dr. Erin Wysong Hofstatter, co-director of the Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program at Yale School of Medicine, will discuss genetic predispositions to breast cancer.

Admission is $11, $8 seniors and students, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. Real Art Ways is at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. realartways.org.