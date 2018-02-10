Andrei Tarkovsky's WWIII Film 'The Sacrifice' At Cinestudio

Many filmmakers have created visions of the apocalypse and World War III. The great Soviet filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky did, in 1986. His film will be shown at Cinestudio in Hartford Feb. 18 to 21.

“The Sacrifice” tells the story of Alexander, whose birthday is interrupted by the announcement that World War III has started. Alexander begins to pray and begs God to stop the war, even if he has to make a sacrifice to make it happen.

“The Sacrifice” will be shown, in a 4K Ultra HD restoration, Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.