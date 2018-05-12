Where To Watch The Royal Wedding On The Big Screen In Connecticut

It’s no fun to watching a wedding alone. The May 19 nuptials between Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will be shown on television around the world, but those who prefer to see it with a lot of people have five options in Connecticut.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, presents “You Are Invited to the Royal Wedding” from noon to 4 p.m. Souvenir royal photographs will be taken and refreshments from Hen & Heifer Bakery will be offered. Admission is free.

Four theaters will show the wedding at 10 a.m. that day: Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 RedStone Road in Manchester; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Regal Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; and AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road. Admission varies by theater. Tickets: fathomevents.com.