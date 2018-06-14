RiffTrax Makes Fun Of Sci-Fi Crap Classic 'Space Mutiny'

On his IMDB profile page, actor Reb Brown lists his trademarks as “muscular physique” and “incoherent screaming.” It’s a sure bet both came in handy when he was the star of “Space Mutiny” in 1988.

“Space Mutiny” is about spaceship passengers whose security crew decides to sell them into intergalactic slavery. Another ship’s crew must rescue the people from a fate worse than death.

The South African schlockfest also stars John Philip Law, a bad sci-fi vet as the star of “Barbarella.”

A movie like that is ripe for RiffTrax riffing. Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, the team from “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” give their take on the latest crap classic in its stable on Thursday, June 14, at 8 p.m. (live) and Tuesday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 RedStone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, in the mall; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Regal Brass Mill Stadium 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Regal Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; AMC Lisbon 12, 162 River Road; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury 16, 62 Eagle Road; and Regal Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road.

It is rated R. Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.