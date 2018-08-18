RiffTrax Live Takes On Sci-Fi Crapfest 'Krull'

The great film critic Roger Ebert once said of the box-office bomb “Krull”: “The story is silly, the romantic leads are barely substantial enough to be described as cardboard and … none of it makes a lick of sense.”

But he still thought it was “cheerfully lunatic” and enjoyed watching it a second time.

Now everyone can bask in the giddy awfulness of the 1983 sci-fi about a prince and his friends searching the galaxy for his sweetheart. “Krull” will be shown on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. at theaters nationwide, accompanied by live riffing by the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” team, Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett.

“RiffTrax Live: Krull” also will have an encore (taped) screening on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 12:55 p.m.

Connecticut theaters showing the live presentation are Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 RedStone Road in Manchester, Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; Regal Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; and Regal Stonington, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck. The cinemas in Branford, Waterbury and Pawcatuck also will show the encore. Ticket prices vary by theater. www.fathomevents.com.