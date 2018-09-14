'Bisbee 17,' 'Foreign Body' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways is screening two movies this week about immigration, one a drama and one a documentary. Both run Friday, Sept. 21, through Thursday, Sept. 27.

“Bisbee ’17,” a doc that tells the story of the deportation of 1,200 immigrant miners in Arizona in 1917, will be shown at 7:15 p.m. It is rated PG.

“Foreign Body,” an Arabic- and French-language drama about a woman who flees her radical brother in Tunisia and settles in France, will be shown at 3:15 p.m. The Sunday screening is part of Art House Theater Day.

Admission to each film is $11, $6 members, $8 seniors and students, $5.50 senior and student members. www.realartways.org.