Film Noir Matinee Series At Real Art Ways

Beginning March 3, Real Art Ways in Hartford will begin another one of its “Film 101 series” of themed movies followed by discussions. The theme is “Shadows & Gunpowder, a study of Film Noir.”

The four screenings will be at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. Ian Ally-Seals is the host and will teach the post-film sessions.

“Murder My Sweet” kicks off the series. Dick Powell and Claire Trevor star in Edward Dmytryk’s 1944 mystery, adapted from a novel by Raymond Chandler, about detective Philip Marlowe looking for an ex-con’s ex-girlfriend.

On March 17, the titles is “The Killing.” Stanley Kubrick directed this 1956 thriller about a race-track robbery, which stars Sterling Hayden.

On March 31, the series continues with “Bob Le Flambeur.” Jean-Pierre Melville’s 1956 French-language crime story is about a casino robbery.

The series ends on April 28 with “Blood Simple.” The Coen Brothers’ 1984 feature-directing debut stars Frances McDormand as a woman whose husband hires a private detective to follow her. It is rated R. Admission to each film is $11, $8 students and seniors, $6 members, $5.50 student and senior members. Real Art Ways is at 56 Arbor St. realartways.org.