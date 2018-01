Real Art Ways presents a one-time-only screening of a documentary about a band that decided to change its approach to music.

“Above & Beyond: Giving Up The Day Job” tells the story of the Grammy-nominated trio, which gave up electronic music to go acoustic.

Paul Dugdale’s film will be shown Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. at the arts venue at 56 Arbor St. Admission is $11, $8 seniors and students, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.