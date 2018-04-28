Harry Potter Parody 'Puffs' In Area Theaters

‘Harry Potter” books and movies are all about the heroes – Harry, Hermione, Ron, Dumbledore – and the villains: Voldemort, Draco, Bellatrix. But what about the other people at Hogwarts, who were neither the good guys nor the bad guys, but were just the average guys?

“Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic” tells the stories of these lovable underdogs. It’s about the marginal, barely passing students at a wizarding school, who don’t need to figure out how to save the world, they just need to figure out how to graduate.

“Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway,” a presentation of the stage production written by Matt Cox and produced by Tilted Windmills Theatricals, will be shown in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 12, at 12:55 p.m.

As at “Harry Potter” screenings, many fans come in costume. Theaters prohibit masks, face-concealing makeup, fake weapons, wands, brooms and costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or your face.

In Connecticut, the venues are Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck. Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.