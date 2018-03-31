Puerto Rican Film At Wesleyan

Puerto Rican artist Arnaldo Rodríguez Bagué will come to Wesleyan University on Thursday, April 5, to screen his film “Islxlsl: The Last Island on Earth.”

The film’s title is a play on the 1960 low-budget sci-fi “The Last Woman on Earth,” which was filmed in Puerto Rico.

Bagué’s movie touches on issues of colonialism and the future, but the project’s focus shifted somewhat last year in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

It will be shown at 5:30 p.m. in the Ring Family Performing Arts Hall, 287 Washington Terrace on the university’s campus in Middletown. Admission is free. wesleyan.edu/cfa.