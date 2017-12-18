'Pitch Perfect' Triple Feature In Area Theaters

‘Pitch Perfect 3” is opening nationwide Dec. 22. People who just can’t get enough of the “Pitch Perfect” crew can enjoy all three episodes of the film franchise on Thursday, Dec. 21, with special content exclusively for those who see the triple feature.

“Pitch Perfect,” “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Pitch Perfect 3” will be shown. The musicals tell the story of an all-girl musical group at a small college who take on their male rivals in a contest. The films star Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp.

The triple feature ($20) will be shown starting at 1:45 p.m. at Cinemark theaters in Manchester, North Haven and Springfield, Mass. It also will be shown ($25) with reserved seating, starting at 1 p.m. at AMC theaters in Plainville and Danbury. cinemark.com and amctheatres.com.