Film About A Boy And His Elephant Gets Single Nationwide Screening

Save the Elephant Day is April 16. In commemoration, a one-time-only screening will be held nationwide of a movie about an elephant.

"Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure” tells the story of a 13-year-old American boy who is sent to live in Africa with his aunt after his parents die. He gets lost on safari and befriends an elephant, and then discovers that his newfound friend is endangered by poachers.

The drama stars “Austin Powers” star Elizabeth Hurley and elephant conservationist Richard Leakey.

It will be shown at 6 p.m. at AMC Bloomfield, 863 Park Road; Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Lisbon 12, 162 River Road; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Raod; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck.

Prices vary by theater. fathomevents.com.