'Price Is Right' Documentary 'Perfect Bid' In Vernon

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Christian Academy Of Arts Science & Technology in Vernon will host a screening of a documentary about an odd event in the history of game shows.
“Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much” tells the story of Ted Slauson. From 1972 to 2008, Slauson followed “The Price Is Right” so closely he memorized and recorded the prices of products given away on the show. In 2008, he helped a contestant place a perfect bid on an item, which led to scandal. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. at the school at 4 Park St. Admission is $10. perfectbidmovie.com.