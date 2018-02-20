'Paston Treasure' Film Series At Yale Center For British Art

The new exhibit at Yale Center for British Art, “The Paston Treasure: Microcosm of the Known World,” focuses on an old English noble family and its mania for collecting objets d’art. A film series at the New Haven museum will complement the exhibit, telling stories from old England.

All four films in the series “Art, Alchemy, and the Paston Treasure” will be shown on Saturdays at 2 p.m. in the lecture hall of the center at 1080 Chapel St. Admission is free.

The first film, on Feb. 24, is “The Draughtsman’s Contract,” the 1982 Peter Greenaway drama about a landscape artists in 17th-century England whose drawings have odd elements to them.

On March 3, the title is “Orlando,” 1992 Sally Potter fantasy about a nobleman in Elizabethan England who is immortal and passes through many eras of history.

On March 10, “A Field in England” will be shown. The 2013 Ben Wheatley drama set during the English Civil War, when deserters are forced to search hidden treasure.

The series ends on March 24 with “Restoration,” the 1995 Michael Hoffman drama starring Robert Downey Jr. as a medical student working in the court of Charles II. britishart.yale.edu.