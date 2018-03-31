Film Festivals About Outdoors In Branford, Glastonbury

As people start planning their summer vacations, two mini film festivals in the state might give them ideas about where they want to go and what they want to do.

The “No Man’s Land Film Festival” will be held Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at Stony Creek Beer, 5 Indian Neck Ave. in Branford. The evening of films, all starring women, is intended “to highlight and connect women in pursuit of the radical.”

Admission to the evening is a $10 donation to Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program, which will focus the funds on advancing cycling for girls. Admission includes one beer, or one soft drink for those younger than 21. facebook.com/events/1672219529533507/.

Another festival, Mountainfilm, will be held Friday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at Smith Middle School, 216 Addison Road in Glastonbury.

The festival of documentaries focus on skiing, snowboarding, climbing, kayaking and other outdoor recreations. Admission is $15, $12 members of Connecticut Audubon Society, $8 children 10 and younger. facebook.com/events/1662612100461652/.