Oscar-Nominated Films At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways, at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford, will spend the next two weeks focusing on Oscar-nominated films. On Feb. 9, the arts venue will open a weeklong run of the nominated live-action and animated shorts. On Feb. 16, it will open a weeklong run of the documentary shorts.

Also, four films nominated in other categories will get one- or two-time only screenings. Two of the films have not been seen in the Hartford area until now. The films are:

“The Breadwinner,” an animated story of a girl defying the Taliban by getting a job. It will be shown Monday, Feb. 12, at 2:30 p.m.

“Faces, Places,” Agnes Varda’s documentary about two people on a road trip in France. It will be shown Friday, Feb. 9, and Thursday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m.

In an area premiere, “The Insult” will be shown at Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 2:30 p.m. The Lebanese drama tells the story of two men facing each other in court.

Also in an area premiere, “Last Men in Aleppo” will be shown Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m.: The Syrian documentary is about men trying to save lives during the Syrian Civil War.

Admission is $11, $8 seniors and students, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.