Happy Birthday, Kate! Free Screening Of 'On Golden Pond'

“Listen to me, mister. You're my knight in shining armor. Don't you forget it.”

Katharine Hepburn’s most famous line from “On Golden Pond” helped clinch her fourth Academy Award for best actress, a record that still stands.

The 1981 drama about a family reunion at a vacation cottage also won best actor for the “knight in shining armor,” Henry Fonda, and a best adapted screenplay Oscar for Ernest Thompson.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is celebrating what would have been Hepburn’s 111th birthday with a screening of that beloved film.

Hepburn was born on May 12, 1907, in Hartford, the daughter of Hartford Hospital urologist Thomas Norval Hepburn and Katharine Martha Houghton, a campaigner for women’s suffrage. The screening will take place at 1 p.m. Admission is free. thekate.org.