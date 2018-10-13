Zombie Classic 'Night Of The Living Dead' In Area Theaters

From 1932, when “White Zombie” was released, to 1968, zombie movies were few and far between and usually forgettable. Then in 1968, George Romero made “Night of the Living Dead.” Despite its ultra-low budget and just-OK production values, the film turned a sleepy genre into a pop-culture juggernaut.

It also was a hallmark film in the “cabin in the woods” subgenre and in the Dutch tilt, a camera gimmick of shooting at an angle to emphasize the disoriented state of mind of the actor in the shot.

On Oct. 24 and 25, one of the most influential horror movies of all time will be shown in a Halloween-season 50th-anniversary re-release in theaters nationwide, including nine cinemas in Connecticut.

“Night of the Living Dead” tells the story of a town where the dead are rising from their graves and attacking the living, and of a group who gathers at an abandoned farmhouse to fight the zombie horde.

It will be shown Oct. 24 and 25 at 7 and 10 p.m. at Cinemark Enfield, 90 Elm St.; Regal Brass Mill, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Regal Branford, 325 E. Main St.; Criterion Cinemas, 86 Temple St. in New Haven; AMC Lisbon, 162 River Road; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road; Bow Tie Marqis, 100 Quarry Road in Trumbull; and Regal Stonington, 85 Voluntown Road.

Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.

Haunted Houses And Halloween Happenings »