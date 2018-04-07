Nick Cave Concert Film Plays One Night At Real Art Ways

A concert film with Nick Cave will be shown one night only in theaters nationwide. “Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen,” recorded last October, features the Australian band performing from its album Skeleton Tree. The album includes the songs "Jesus Alone,” “Rings of Saturn,” “Girl in Amber,” “Magneto,” “Anthrocene,” “I Need You,” “Distant Sky" and the title track.
David Barnard’s documentary will be shown April 12 at 7:15 p.m. at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. Admission is $11, $8 students and seniors, $6 members. $5.50 students and senior members. realartways.org.