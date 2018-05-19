New Haven Documentary Film Festival: 11 Days Of Non-Fiction Movies

The fifth annual New Haven Documentary Film Festival presents 11 days of nonfiction films — many of them focusing on Connecticut. More than 80 films, both feature and shorts, will be presented from May 31 to June 10.

Every screening will be followed by Q&A sessions. Three female film-industry veterans – Sheila Nevins, Amy J. Berg and Su Friedrich – will be honored with screenings of their films.

On June 1, Integrated Refugees and Immigrant Services will present “This is Home: A Refuge Story.” The film tells the stories of four Syrian refugee families adjusting to life in America

Other Connecticut-focused films include “Family Meal,” a profile of the families behind New Haven restaurants Caseus, Zuppardi’s Apizza, Ricky D’s Rib Shack, Ordinary, & Black Hog Brewing Co.;

“The Village: Life in New Haven’s Little Italy”; “Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes,” the story of the man who wrote the first fugitive slave narrative in U.S. history, who lived in the New Haven area; “25 Prospect Street,” the story of the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield; “Life on Parole,” a study of the Connecticut criminal-justice system; and Pizza: A Love Story,” a history of Frank Pepe’s, Sally’s and Modern pizza restaurants in New Haven.

Screenings take place at Yale’s Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St.; New Haven Free Public Library, 133 Elm St.; and Café 9, 250 State St. All are free. Full schedule: NHdocs.com.