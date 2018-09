The series of vintage film screenings at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., continues with a horror classic.

“The Invisible Man,” from 1933, tells the story of a scientist who discovers how to become invisible, but who doesn’t realize at first the horrible side effects. The movie stars Claude Rains and Gloria Stuart (“Titanic”) as the scientist’s sweetheart. It will be shown Thursday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. Admission is free with museum admission. nbmaa.org.