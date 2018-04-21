'Frank Lloyd Wright' Documentary At NBMAA

New Britain Museum of American Ark, 56 Lexington St., ends each month with a Thursday-afternoon screening of a film about art. The April selection is “Frank Lloyd Wright.”

The 1998 PBS documentary, directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, tells of the life and work of the groundbreaking architect who designed more than 800 buildings, including such iconic structures as the Guggenheim Museum, the Johnson Wax Building, and Fallingwater. Showtime is at 1 p.m. at the museum. Admission is free with museum admission. nbmaa.org.