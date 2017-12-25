'A Farewell To Arms' At NBMAA

On the last Thursday of each month, New Britain Museum of American Art screens a movie to complement one of its current exhibits. On Thursday, Dec. 28, the film is the 1932 adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel “A Farewell to Arms.”
The WWI-themed film complements the exhibit “Harry Everett Townsend: Illustrations of a World War I Artist.” The movie stars Gary Cooper and Helen Hayes as an American ambulance driver and a British nurse who fall in love in Italy during the war and will be shown at 1 and 4 p.m. Admission is free with museum admission, which is $15, $12 seniors, $10 ages 13 to 17, free for 12 and younger. NBMAA is at 56 Lexington St. nbmaa.org.