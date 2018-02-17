Deaf Documentary 'See What I'm Saying' At NBMAA

New Britain Museum of American Art’s current exhibit by Francisca Benitez focuses on deaf culture. In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum has presented a lively selection of films on deaf culture. The latest will the shown Thursday, Feb. 22.

“See What I'm Saying: The Deaf Entertainers Documentary” tells the stories of Drummer Bob Hiltermann and his all-deaf rock band, actor Robert DeMayo, comic CJ Jones and singer-songwriter TL Forsberg.

Showtime is at 1 p.m. at the museum at 56 Lexington St. Admission to the movie is free with admission to the museum, which is $15, $12 seniors, $10 youth and students. nbmaa.org.